Lions' Theo Riddick: Returns from ankle injury
Riddick (ankle) returned to Sunday's 30-27 loss to the 49ers late in the fourth quarter, finishing the game with nine catches for 47 yards on 12 targets.
Riddick was removed midway through the fourth quarter and deemed questionable to return, eventually making it back for the final drive of the game. He was targeted on Detroit's final two snaps of the contest, with both passes falling incomplete to end any chance of a comeback victory. Riddick had now drawn 20 targets through two weeks, accounting for 19 percent of the Lions' team total. He only had a 12.5 percent share last season while filling a similar role as the team's passing-down back. It won't come as any surprise if Riddick shows up on the injury report ahead of a Week 3 game against the Patriots.
