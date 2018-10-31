Lions' Theo Riddick: Returns in limited capacity
Riddick (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Riddick hasn't practiced since the Lions' Week 6 bye, so any activity is welcome from the pass-catching back. His status bears watching as the week continues to discover whether he has a chance to return Sunday at Minnesota.
