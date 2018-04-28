Lions' Theo Riddick: Roster spot not threatened

Riddick is part of a new-look Lions backfield that added Kerryon Johnson in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Jeff Seidel of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Detroit also signed LeGarrette Blount in free agency, giving the team two new runners that could both be key pieces in the Lions' revamped rush attack in 2018. However, neither addition is as skilled of a receiver as Riddick is, so Riddick's roster spot doesn't appear to be in danger. Ameer Abdullah, on the other hand, should be worried, as he repeatedly failed to capitalize on his opportunities over the past three years and doesn't have a unique specialty to carve out a niche like Riddick does. However, that doesn't mean that Johnson can't wrest away passing-down snaps, so Riddick could potentially see a lighter workload than he has in the past.