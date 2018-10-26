Lions' Theo Riddick: Ruled out for another game

Riddick (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

This was the expected outcome after Riddick failed to practice in any capacity for a second straight week. His continued absence frees up playing time for Kerryon Johnson and Ameer Abdullah on passing downs. Riddick will hope to make it back for Week 9 against Minnesota.

More News
Our Latest Stories