Lions' Theo Riddick: Ruled out for Week 7

Riddick (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Miami, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Riddick hasn't been able to practice since the Lions came back from a Week 6 bye. His upcoming absence will force the team to use Kerryon Johnson and/or Ameer Abdullah on passing downs. The potential for a bit of extra receiving work provides a boost to Johnson's Week 7 fantasy stock.

More News
Our Latest Stories