Lions' Theo Riddick: Scores rushing touchdown versus Ravens

Riddick carried nine times for 41 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Ravens. He also caught all five passes for 41 yards in the 44-20 loss.

With Ameer Abdullah (neck) sidelined, Riddick received the start and tied his season high in carries. Although he averaged just 2.3 yards per rush, he had one of his better games of the season as a pass catcher as he finished third on the team in targets. Abdullah could return as soon as next week against the Buccaneers, but Riddick's role as the team's top pass catcher out of the backfield should remain unchanged.