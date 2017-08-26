Play

Lions' Theo Riddick: Sees limited action in preseason debut

Riddick (wrist) carried one time for no gain and failed to haul in his only target during Friday's 30-28 preseason loss to the Patriots.

Riddick made his preseason debut after he was held out of the first two preseason games to allow his surgically-repaired wrists to recover. He played eight snaps in the first half but was only minimally involved as Ameer Abdullah, Matt Asiata and Dwayne Washington carried most of the backfield load. Though Riddick is quite behind in live reps at this stage, Riddick is unlikely to plat in next week's preseason finale against the Bills and could be eased in to start the regular season.

