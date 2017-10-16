Lions' Theo Riddick: Sees seven touches in loss to Saints
Riddick ran twice for eight yards and caught five of seven targets for an additional 45 yards during Sundays 52-38 loss to the Saints.
Sunday's contest featured the sort of game script that usually falls in Riddick's favor, with the thought being that the pass-catching specialist will see added snaps when the Lions go down early and are consequently forced to throw. Yet, despite logging his most playing time of the season Sunday, Riddick was still out-snapped and saw less work than starter Ameer Abdullah. At the beginning of October, offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter chalked up Riddick's diminished effectiveness in 2017 to increased attention from opposing defenses, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. While this might shed light on Riddick's lack of production, it doesn't really explain why Cooter's been deploying the scatback less often than he did last season, when Riddick regularly logged over 40 snaps per game. Perhaps the Lions will scheme ways to get Riddick more involved during their bye in Week 7, but until we see evidence of that notion coming to fruition, it will be hard to trust him as anything more than a desperation flex play.
More News
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Provides 53 total yards Sunday•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Totals 12 yards in Minnesota•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Bottled up by Falcons•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Held in check by G-men•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Logs receiving score in Week 1•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Listed as co-starter with Abdullah•
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...