Lions' Theo Riddick: Sees seven touches in loss to Saints

Riddick ran twice for eight yards and caught five of seven targets for an additional 45 yards during Sundays 52-38 loss to the Saints.

Sunday's contest featured the sort of game script that usually falls in Riddick's favor, with the thought being that the pass-catching specialist will see added snaps when the Lions go down early and are consequently forced to throw. Yet, despite logging his most playing time of the season Sunday, Riddick was still out-snapped and saw less work than starter Ameer Abdullah. At the beginning of October, offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter chalked up Riddick's diminished effectiveness in 2017 to increased attention from opposing defenses, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. While this might shed light on Riddick's lack of production, it doesn't really explain why Cooter's been deploying the scatback less often than he did last season, when Riddick regularly logged over 40 snaps per game. Perhaps the Lions will scheme ways to get Riddick more involved during their bye in Week 7, but until we see evidence of that notion coming to fruition, it will be hard to trust him as anything more than a desperation flex play.