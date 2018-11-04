Lions' Theo Riddick: Seven catches in return

Riddick (knee) didn't get a rushing attempt but caught seven of eight targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 24-9 loss to Minnesota.

Seeing his first action since Week 5, the receiving back led his team in catches. Riddick's value is limited mostly to PPR formats, but his return served as a source of frustration for Kerryon Johnson's owners, as Johnson managed his lowest scrimmage yard total (44) after emerging as a dual threat with both running and receiving skills out of the backfield during Riddick's absence. Look for Riddick's own receiving skills to be on display once again when the Lions travel to Chicago in Week 10.