Lions' Theo Riddick: Seven catches in return
Riddick (knee) didn't get a rushing attempt but caught seven of eight targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 24-9 loss to Minnesota.
Seeing his first action since Week 5, the receiving back led his team in catches. Riddick's value is limited mostly to PPR formats, but his return served as a source of frustration for Kerryon Johnson's owners, as Johnson managed his lowest scrimmage yard total (44) after emerging as a dual threat with both running and receiving skills out of the backfield during Riddick's absence. Look for Riddick's own receiving skills to be on display once again when the Lions travel to Chicago in Week 10.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...