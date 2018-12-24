Lions' Theo Riddick: Silenced by Vikings
Riddick rushed three times for minus-two yards and caught four of five targets for seven yards during Sunday's 27-9 loss to Minnesota.
Splitting time with Zach Zenner and LeGarrette Blount, Riddick arguably had his worst game of the season Sunday against a stout Vikings defense that entered the game having allowed the fourth-least total yards per game in 2018. Still without either a touchdown or more than 60 scrimmage yard in any one game this season, Riddick is nothing short of a desperation play for any fantasy owners still in competition during the Week 17 season finale.
