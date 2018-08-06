Lions' Theo Riddick: Sits out practice

Riddick (undisclosed) sat out practice Monday, the Detroit News reports.

Consider Riddick day-to-day for now. The 27-year-old's ability as a pass-catcher ensures him a roster spot and change-of-pace role with the Lions. That said, volume could be an issue for Riddick this season, with Kerryon Johnson, LeGarrette Blount and Ameer Abdullah also part of the Detroit backfield.

More News
Our Latest Stories