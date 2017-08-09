Lions' Theo Riddick: Sitting out Wednesday
Riddick (wrist) isn't practicing Wednesday, ESPN's Michael Rothstein reports.
Bouncing back from December surgeries on both wrists, Riddick has been limited through the first two weeks of training camp, albeit with nothing to suggest his Week 1 status is in jeopardy. He's locked in for his usual role as Detroit's top pass-catching back, and the unofficial preseason depth chart lists both him and Ameer Abdullah as starters, according to Tim Twentyman of the team's official site. The team could keep both backs on the field at times -- with Riddick working from the slot -- if Kenny Golladay struggles to take grasp of the No. 3 receiver job. Even if that doesn't happen, Riddick is no worse than fourth in line for targets in a perennially pass-happy offense.
