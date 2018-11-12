Lions' Theo Riddick: Snags six passes in divisional loss
Riddick secured six of seven targets for 60 yards during Sunday's 34-22 loss to the Bears.
Riddick wasn't given a carry for the second consecutive week, but he again served as a key piece of the passing offense as the Lions look for underneath receivers to step up in the wake of Golden Tate's trade to Philadelphia. While the scatback's value in PPR formats is clearly trending upwards as a result, Riddick's upside is severely capped by the presence of fellow tailback Kerryon Johnson, who has also been getting more involved as a pass catcher lately and now has 15 receptions (on 19 targets) for 114 yards and a score over the last three games. It's also worth noting that the recently-signed Bruce Ellington could also become a factor from the slot once he gets up to speed with the playbook.
