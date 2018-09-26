Lions' Theo Riddick: Snags three passes

Riddick caught all three of his targets for 36 yards during Sunday's 26-10 win over the Patriots.

That's 17 receptions to just four carries for the scatback, who has not had a rushing attempt since Week 1. Riddick has always been a better receiver than rusher, but carries are even harder to come in Detroit now with LeGarrette Blount and Kerryon Johnson, who snapped the Lions' streak without a 100-yard rusher, in the fold. It's tough to rely on a back that doesn't -- you know -- carry the ball, but at 5.7 catches per game, he remains a PPR possibility.