Lions' Theo Riddick: Starting Week 13

Riddick is starting at running back Sunday in Baltimore with Ameer Abdullah (neck) inactive, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Riddick boasts a better YPC (3.6) than Abdullah (3.4) on the season, while the former has nearly doubled up the latter in terms of receptions (34 versus 20). As a result, Riddick may be better suited to produce against the Ravens' 22nd-ranked run defense. Riddick will only have to contend with Zach Zenner for touches due to the Lions' decision to make Dwayne Washington a healthy scratch.