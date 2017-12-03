Lions' Theo Riddick: Starting Week 13
Riddick is starting at running back Sunday in Baltimore with Ameer Abdullah (neck) inactive, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Riddick boasts a better YPC (3.6) than Abdullah (3.4) on the season, while the former has nearly doubled up the latter in terms of receptions (34 versus 20). As a result, Riddick may be better suited to produce against the Ravens' 22nd-ranked run defense. Riddick will only have to contend with Zach Zenner for touches due to the Lions' decision to make Dwayne Washington a healthy scratch.
