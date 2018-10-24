Lions' Theo Riddick: Suits up for practice Wednesday

Riddick (knee) was present at the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

If Riddick takes part in some drills, it would mark the first time he's practiced since the Lions' Week 6 bye. Birkett noted Riddick "didn't do much," so he's likely destined for a 'limited' designation, at best, Wednesday.

