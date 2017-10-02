Lions' Theo Riddick: Totals 12 yards in Minnesota

Riddick rushed four times for four yards and caught one of two targets for eight yards during Sunday's 14-7 victory over the Vikings.

Riddick was surprisingly out-snapped by No. 3 runner Zach Zenner on Sunday, but that was likely the result of a positive game script combined with a fourth-quarter injury to Ameer Abdullah (ankle) that allowed Zenner to inherit clock-killing duties for the rest of the day. While it's hard to ignore how the scatback is averaging just 28.3 total yards per game and has only found the end zone once this season, the Lions are set to take on four high-powered offenses in the next four weeks, so the tide in the Detroit backfield could realistically turn in Riddick's favor sooner than later. Don't get your hopes up that Riddick will take over for Abdullah anytime soon, though, as the latter's ankle injury is believed to be minor in nature and he might not miss any time.