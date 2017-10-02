Lions' Theo Riddick: Totals 12 yards in Minnesota
Riddick rushed four times for four yards and caught one of two targets for eight yards during Sunday's 14-7 victory over the Vikings.
Riddick was surprisingly out-snapped by No. 3 runner Zach Zenner on Sunday, but that was likely the result of a positive game script combined with a fourth-quarter injury to Ameer Abdullah (ankle) that allowed Zenner to inherit clock-killing duties for the rest of the day. While it's hard to ignore how the scatback is averaging just 28.3 total yards per game and has only found the end zone once this season, the Lions are set to take on four high-powered offenses in the next four weeks, so the tide in the Detroit backfield could realistically turn in Riddick's favor sooner than later. Don't get your hopes up that Riddick will take over for Abdullah anytime soon, though, as the latter's ankle injury is believed to be minor in nature and he might not miss any time.
More News
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Bottled up by Falcons•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Held in check by G-men•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Logs receiving score in Week 1•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Listed as co-starter with Abdullah•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Sees limited action in preseason debut•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Looking good at practice•
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...