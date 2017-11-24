Lions' Theo Riddick: Totals 30 yards against Minnesota

Riddick carried five times for 20 yards and caught one of two targets for 10 yards during Thursday's 30-23 loss to the Vikings.

The backfield work, along with the playing time, again was split almost evenly between Riddick and Abdullah. Riddick was actually the more-effective rusher of the two, but that's not saying much given the underwhelming state of Detroit's backfield as a whole. Abdullah's recent lack of effectiveness -- he's topped 2.5 yards per carry once in his last five games -- should continue to afford Riddick a handful of rushing opportunities every week, but Riddick won't be worth much fantasy consideration outside of PPR formats unless he starts ripping off big plays.

