Lions' Theo Riddick: Totals 45 yards
Riddick rushed four times for 21 yards and caught both of his targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Steelers
After averaging 6.4 targets and 4.7 receptions per game in 2015 and 2016, Riddick has only seen 5.0 targets and 3.6 receptions per game this season. Given his status as a top-notch receiving back, his lack of involvement Sunday was particularly confusing on a night quarterback Matthew Stafford attempted 45 passes and threw for over 400 yards. Combined with the fact Riddick hasn't reached the end zone since Week 1, it's becoming harder and harder to play Riddick with confidence outside of deep PPR formats.
