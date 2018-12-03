Lions' Theo Riddick: Totals 58 yards
Riddick rushed eight times for 32 yards and secured three of four targets for 26 yards during Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Rams.
Riddick figured to be in line for a prominent pass-catching role while the Lions tried to keep pace with the Rams' explosive offense, but it's become clear that quarterback Matthew Stafford is more than comfortable with peppering receiver Bruce Ellington on short routes to keep the chains moving. Riddick has now been out-targeted by Ellington 26 to 15 over the past three weeks and hasn't topped 60 scrimmage yards in any game in 2018. The scatback will be hard to trust for fantasy purposes when the Lions do battle with the Cardinals in Week 14.
