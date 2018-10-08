Lions' Theo Riddick: Used sparingly against Packers

Riddick rushed three times for three yards and caught two of three targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 31-23 win over the Packers.

Not only has Riddick received just eight carries on the season, but he's seen five or fewer targets in three of five contests. With Detroit looking to give rookie Kerryon Johnson all the work he can handle, Riddick seems unlikely to suddenly see a spike in usage anytime soon. However, that sentiment would change if the ankle injury Johnson sustained Sunday remains a concern after the team's Week 6 bye.