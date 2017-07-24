Lions' Theo Riddick: Wrists are "structurally sound"

Riddick's wrists are structurally sound and he's expected to be ready when training camp opens Saturday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Riddick, who spent the final five weeks of the 2016 season on injured reserve, wasn't able to practice with the team most of the offseason after undergoing surgery on both of his wrists late last year. It remains to be seen how the Lions will manage his workload going forward, but it's imperative that Riddick's wrists remain healthy, as he'll need them in order to maintain his status as an elite pass-catcher out of the backfield.