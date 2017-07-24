Lions' Theo Riddick: Wrists are "structurally sound"
Riddick's wrists are structurally sound and he's expected to be ready when training camp opens Saturday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Riddick, who spent the final five weeks of the 2016 season on injured reserve, wasn't able to practice with the team most of the offseason after undergoing surgery on both of his wrists late last year. It remains to be seen how the Lions will manage his workload going forward, but it's imperative that Riddick's wrists remain healthy, as he'll need them in order to maintain his status as an elite pass-catcher out of the backfield.
More News
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Wearing cast on right wrist•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Limited in OTAs•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Spring availability not quite confirmed•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Recovering from surgery on both wrists•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Wearing cast on wrist•
-
Lions' Theo Riddick: Lands on injured reserve•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Wide receiver tiers
It’s time to look at Dave’s wide receiver tiers as we tell you when to start targeting certain...
-
Bengals' offense has plenty of options
The Cincinnati Bengals added Joe Mixon and John Ross in the draft which gives them far more...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost a majority of their pass-catching options from the 2016 season. They...
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...
-
Projecting Joe Mixon
The Bengals rookie running back should lead the team in all the stats that matter for Fantasy...