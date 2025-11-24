Harper tallied six total tackles (five solo) and two passes defensed, including one interception, in Sunday's 34-27 overtime win over the Giants.

The second-year pro from Notre Dame made an impact while starting in place of the injured Kerby Joseph (knee) in Week 12, picking off Jameis Winston in the fourth quarter. Harper has now started five games in a row for the Lions, recording 22 total tackles and three passes defensed, including an interception, during that span. He could remain the starter at free safety if Joseph is unable to return for the Week 13 matchup against the Packers on Thursday.