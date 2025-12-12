default-cbs-image
Harper (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Harper was a limited participant in all three practices heading into Week 15. The 25-year-old suffered a concussion in the Lions' Week 14 win over Dallas and will need to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol before having a chance to play Sunday against the Rams.

