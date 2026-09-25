Harper (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Harper was held out of practice all week due to an ankle injury, which he likely picked up during the Lions' 41-31 loss to the Bills in Week 2. The Lions' secondary is thin, especially with Avonte Maddox (foot, IR) out for the rest of the 2026 season, meaning that Detroit will have to turn to options like Bishop Fitzgerald, Christian Izien and even Roger McCreary to start at safety next to Chuck Clark. Harper will aim to recover enough to return for Week 4 against the Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 4.