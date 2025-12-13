Harper (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Rams.

Harper sustained a concussion during the Week 14 win over the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. The 25-year-old was limited throughout this week of practice and deemed questionable on Friday, but he'll ultimately miss at least one more game with this issue. With fellow safeties Brian Branch (Achilles) and Kerby Joseph (knee) both ruled out as well, veterans Daniel Thomas, Avonte Maddox and Jalen Mills will all likely take on bigger roles versus LA.