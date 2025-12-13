Lions' Thomas Harper: Won't play Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harper (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Rams.
Harper sustained a concussion during the Week 14 win over the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. The 25-year-old was limited throughout this week of practice and deemed questionable on Friday, but he'll ultimately miss at least one more game with this issue. With fellow safeties Brian Branch (Achilles) and Kerby Joseph (knee) both ruled out as well, veterans Daniel Thomas, Avonte Maddox and Jalen Mills will all likely take on bigger roles versus LA.
More News
-
Lions' Thomas Harper: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Lions' Thomas Harper: Logs limited session Wednesday•
-
Lions' Thomas Harper: Done for night•
-
Lions' Thomas Harper: Dealing with head injury•
-
Lions' Thomas Harper: Picks off Winston in Week 12•
-
Raiders' Thomas Harper: Makes 26 stops in rookie year•