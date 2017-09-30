Lions' Thurston Armbrister: Joins active roster
Armbrister was signed to the Lions 53-man roster Saturday, Mike Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Armbrister has resided on the Lions practice squad since being waived at the close of the preseason. The 23-year-old will likely only serve as a reserve linebacker and special teams player for the Lions.
More News
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.
-
Ty Montgomery injury updates
Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Ty Montgomery still has a shot to play Week 5, hurting...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (NFC home games)
Finishing up our Week 4 game previews, we dive into the NFC home games and recap Bears-Pac...
-
Watson, Powell sleepers to target
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers for Week 4, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for this week's...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...