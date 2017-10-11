Lions' Thurston Armbrister: Waived by Detroit
The Lions waived Armbrister on Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
After appearing in 14 games -- mostly in a special teams role -- for the Lions in 2016, Armbrister had failed to see the field through the team's first five contests of the current season. With head coach Jim Caldwell apparently having no visions of including Armbrister on the game day roster anytime soon, the third-year linebacker was let go to clear up a spot for defensive end Datone Jones, who was signed following a workout with the Lions.
More News
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Peterson's new home
Chris Towers breaks down Adrian Peterson's trade to Arizona to kick off Wednesday's roundup...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 Rankings Review
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...