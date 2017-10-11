The Lions waived Armbrister on Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

After appearing in 14 games -- mostly in a special teams role -- for the Lions in 2016, Armbrister had failed to see the field through the team's first five contests of the current season. With head coach Jim Caldwell apparently having no visions of including Armbrister on the game day roster anytime soon, the third-year linebacker was let go to clear up a spot for defensive end Datone Jones, who was signed following a workout with the Lions.