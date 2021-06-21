Boyle is the odds-on favorite to earn the backup quarterback job behind Jared Goff, Benjamin Raven of MLive.com reports.

With Chase Daniels no longer on the roster, Boyle and David Blough are the top depth options for Detroit at quarterback. Since Boyle is being paid like a top-10 backup quarterback while Blough is making near the league minimum, its no surprise that Boyle is considered the favorite for the No. 2 role, especially after the former Green Bay signal caller drew consistently positive reviews throughout spring workouts.