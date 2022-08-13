Boyle completed 9 of 16 passes for 111 yards with one touchdown and one interception during Friday's preseason game against Atlanta.

With the Lions looking to keep only two quarterbacks on the active roster this year, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Boyle did not do himself many favors in this one. Not only was he generally outplayed by David Blough, but Boyle threw a bad interception early in the third quarter after airmailing an open receiver downfield in the second. However, Blough's game-losing mental error in the fourth quarter -- in which he fumbled the snap when Detroit could have ran out the clock -- could have reminded the Lions coaching staff of what they have in the steadier Boyle. Expect both signal callers to again see considerable snaps when the Lions take on the Colts in the second preseason game Aug. 20.