The Lions announced Thursday that Boyle will be the starting quarter for the team's preseason finale against the Steelers, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Detroit coach Dan Campbell added Thursday that fellow backup David Blough will also see plenty of playing time against Pittsburgh. Campbell also maintained that the competition for the team's No. 2 quarterback job remains open heading into the Aug. 30 deadline for final cuts. Boyle had an up-and-down performance last time out this preseason against the Falcons (9-of-16 passing, 1:1 TD:INT), so Sunday's matchup will likely serve as his final opportunity to lock up a spot on the Lions' 53-man roster.