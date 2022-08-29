Boyle completed five of 15 passes for 64 yards with one interception while rushing once for minus-1 yard during Sunday's 19-9 loss to Pittsburgh.

Boyle got the start but didn't do much of anything outside of putting together a scoring drive that ended in a field goal. Meanwhile, David Blough put forth a better performance for the second straight week and ended the game with a touchdown to Quintez Cephus. With head coach Dan Campbell wanting to keep just two quarterbacks on the active roster this season, it would be somewhat of a surprise if Boyle survives roster cuts this week.