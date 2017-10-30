Lions' Tim Lelito: Injures thigh
Lelito sustained a thigh injury during Sunday's loss to the Steelers, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.
The specifics of Lelito's injury aren't clear. His potential absence moving forward would further thin out the Lions' dwindling depth along the offensive line.
