Lions' Tim Lelito: Lands deal with Detroit
The Lions signed Lelito to a contract Tuesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Lelito will take the roster spot of guard/tackle Joe Dahl (lower leg), who was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. The Grand Valley State product is capable of playing both guard and center, so he could settle in as the Lions' top backup at both positions now that Dahl is out of the picture.
More News
-
Week 4 streaming options
The Jets let us down in Week 3 but that shouldn't stop streamers from going right back to the...
-
What you missed: Vintage Fitzgerald
We've got a lot to get to Tuesday morning, as Chris Towers catches you up on Monday Night Football,...
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...