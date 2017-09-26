Play

The Lions signed Lelito to a contract Tuesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Lelito will take the roster spot of guard/tackle Joe Dahl (lower leg), who was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. The Grand Valley State product is capable of playing both guard and center, so he could settle in as the Lions' top backup at both positions now that Dahl is out of the picture.

