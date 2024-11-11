Patrick failed to garner a target in Sunday night's 26-23 win over the Texans.

Patrick saw his workload go down in Week 10, as he played only 48 percent of the team's offensive snaps after seeing more than 70 percent in back-to-back games. The return of Jameson Williams from a two-game suspension dropped Patrick back into a depth role at wide receiver, although he posted just a 2-12-0 line on three targets in the two games Williams missed. Sunday marked the first time in eight games this season that Patrick failed to see a target.