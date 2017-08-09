Wright (knee) signed a contract with the Lions on Wednesday, Michael Stets of NewsTalk 760 AM WJR reports.

Wright was out of the NFL in 2016 after suffering a torn ACL during the Lions' offseason program last May, resulting in his release. With the tight end apparently having returned to full health following the year-plus layoff, the Lions will give him another look and see if he can offer an upgrade over some of their other depth options at the position. During his last NFL season in 2015, Wright appeared in nine games for Detroit, logging nine catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns.