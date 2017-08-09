Lions' Tim Wright: Re-signs with Detroit
Wright (knee) signed a contract with the Lions on Wednesday, Michael Stets of NewsTalk 760 AM WJR reports.
Wright was out of the NFL in 2016 after suffering a torn ACL during the Lions' offseason program last May, resulting in his release. With the tight end apparently having returned to full health following the year-plus layoff, the Lions will give him another look and see if he can offer an upgrade over some of their other depth options at the position. During his last NFL season in 2015, Wright appeared in nine games for Detroit, logging nine catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...