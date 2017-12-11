Lions' Tion Green: Endures disappointing encore
Green rushed five times for 15 yards during Sunday's 24-21 victory over Tampa Bay.
Green didn't receive the workload many expected after rushing for 51 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries during last week's loss to Baltimore, especially with Ameer Abdullah (neck) sidelined again. Making matter worse is that Green wasn't nearly as efficient with his touches, either. Instead, it was Theo Riddick who lead the charge, considering the scatback totaled 10 carries and accounted for both of the team's rushing touchdowns. If Abdullah continues to sit in Week 15, Sunday's game indicated that Riddick is the preferred play in the Lions backfield, though Detroit runners will be up against a Bears defense allowing just 3.9 yards per carry.
More News
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...