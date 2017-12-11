Green rushed five times for 15 yards during Sunday's 24-21 victory over Tampa Bay.

Green didn't receive the workload many expected after rushing for 51 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries during last week's loss to Baltimore, especially with Ameer Abdullah (neck) sidelined again. Making matter worse is that Green wasn't nearly as efficient with his touches, either. Instead, it was Theo Riddick who lead the charge, considering the scatback totaled 10 carries and accounted for both of the team's rushing touchdowns. If Abdullah continues to sit in Week 15, Sunday's game indicated that Riddick is the preferred play in the Lions backfield, though Detroit runners will be up against a Bears defense allowing just 3.9 yards per carry.