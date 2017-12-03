Green carried 11 times for 51 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 44-20 loss tot he Ravens.

Seeing his first action of the year, Green averaged a respectable 4.6 yards per carry against a stout opponent and found the end zone from six yards out in the third quarter. The absence of Ameer Abdullah (neck) was the driving factor behind Green's involvement, and though the latter could return next week against the Buccaneers, the rookie's performance could earn him some sort of a role moving forward for a team that's struggled to run the ball this season.