Green rushed seven times for 43 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 26-17 loss to the Bengals.

The rookie returned to his former college town to log his second touchdown in the last four games. Green also continued to be the Lions' most efficient runner, as his current 4.4 YPC mark dwarfs those of Riddick and Abdullah, who each possess a season average of 3.4 yards per carry. However, Green vastly trailed Theo Riddick in snaps (13 to 40, respectively) Sunday and essentially split the backup job with the embattled Ameer Abdullah, who carried six times for 21 yards across 11 snaps. It seems unlikely the Lions turn away from this committee approach in Week 17 against the Packers.