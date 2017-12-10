Lions' Tion Green: Larger role expected Sunday
With Ameer Abdullah (neck) sidelined, Green will take on a larger role in the Lions offense Sunday in Tampa Bay.
The Lions are exploring different combinations out of the backfield. Like a week ago, Theo Riddick will likely earn more reps, but Green should also get in the act with Abdullah and Dwayne Washington in street clothes. Last Sunday in Baltimore, Green picked up 21 of 63 offensive snaps, which translated to 11 rushes for 51 yards and one touchdown.
