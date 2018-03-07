Green could get another look in 2018, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

An undrafted rookie last year, Green didn't get any playing time until December, at which point he took 42 carries for 165 yards and two touchdowns over the final five weeks of the season. The Lions likely hope to find an upgrade in the backfield, but it isn't out of the question that they emphasize other positions and simply allow Green, Ameer Abdullah and Dwayne Washington to compete for carries in training camp. The 220-pound Green is more powerful than Abdullah, but a lack of pass-catching skills will make it tough to earn anything more than a bit role in the Detroit offense. Green caught 47 passes for 295 yards (with no touchdowns) in 46 games at the University of Cincinnati.