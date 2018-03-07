Lions' Tion Green: May be in team's 2018 plan
Green could remain a part of the Lions' backfield mix in 2018, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
An undrafted rookie last season, Green make his NFL debut until December, at which point he took 42 carries for 165 yards and two touchdowns over the final five weeks of the season. The Lions likely hope to find an upgrade in the backfield during the offseason, but it isn't out of the question that they devote resources to other positions and simply allow Green, Ameer Abdullah and Dwayne Washington to compete for carries in training camp. The 220-pound Green is more powerful than Abdullah, but Green's lack of pass-catching skills will make it tough to earn anything more than a bit role in the Detroit offense.
