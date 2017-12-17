Lions' Tion Green: Remains No. 2 runner
Green carried 10 times for 35 yards but wasn't targeted in the passing game during Saturday's 20-10 victory over the Bears.
Green didn't play much in the first half, as Theo Riddick (wrist) led the pack with 30 offensive snaps, compared to seven for Green and four for Ameer Abdullah. However, Green started the second half and saw more playing time as the game went on, ultimately finishing with 23 reps, compared to 33 for Riddick and eight for Abdullah. With that said, Riddick exited with an injury in the fourth quarter with plenty of time remaining, so the final playing-time distribution is slightly skewed in Green's favor. Regardless, if Saturday's game was any indication, Green seems to have surpassed Abdullah for the No. 2 slot on the depth chart, which is a role that should command eight-to-10 carries on a weekly basis with potential goal-line responsibilities on the side. In Week 16, Green and the Lions will square off with a Bengals defense that's allowed only 6.6 yards per carry this season, sixth-best in the league.
More News
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.