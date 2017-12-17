Green carried 10 times for 35 yards but wasn't targeted in the passing game during Saturday's 20-10 victory over the Bears.

Green didn't play much in the first half, as Theo Riddick (wrist) led the pack with 30 offensive snaps, compared to seven for Green and four for Ameer Abdullah. However, Green started the second half and saw more playing time as the game went on, ultimately finishing with 23 reps, compared to 33 for Riddick and eight for Abdullah. With that said, Riddick exited with an injury in the fourth quarter with plenty of time remaining, so the final playing-time distribution is slightly skewed in Green's favor. Regardless, if Saturday's game was any indication, Green seems to have surpassed Abdullah for the No. 2 slot on the depth chart, which is a role that should command eight-to-10 carries on a weekly basis with potential goal-line responsibilities on the side. In Week 16, Green and the Lions will square off with a Bengals defense that's allowed only 6.6 yards per carry this season, sixth-best in the league.