Jones caught four of five targets for 55 yards during Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Lions.

Jones saw similar playing time to Kenny Golladay (29 snaps vs. 35) and finished with more targets and more receptions. However, there's no mistaking that the rookie is the more viable downfield threat, as evidenced by Golladay's 19.8 yards per catch compared to Jones' 14.5 mark. Given his low-ceiling role as a tertiary receiving option, Jones remains on the fringes of the fantasy radar.