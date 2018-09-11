Lions' TJ Jones: Catches one pass in season opener
Jones caught one of three passes for six yards during Monday's 48-17 loss to the Jets.
Jones had a night to forget. He seemingly stopped on one of his routes on an intercepted pass that was meant for him, and he also dropped a catchable pass that looked like it could have gone for a touchdown. Clearly the fourth wide receiver on a team loaded at the position, Jones should be left on the waiver wire in the majority of fantasy formats.
