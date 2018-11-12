Lions' TJ Jones: Continues to see low volume
Jones caught one pass (on two targets) for 12 yards during Sunday's 34-22 loss to Chicago.
This marked the second game since Detroit traded away star receiver Golden Tate, and Jones again looked like an afterthought in the passing game. With the recently-signed Bruce Ellington a significant threat to steal playing time sooner rather than later, Jones' fantasy stock is returning to the minimal levels it was at while Tate was still with the team. As a result, Jones can safely be dropped in the vast majority of fantasy formats.
