Jones caught one pass (on two targets) for 12 yards during Sunday's 34-22 loss to Chicago.

This marked the second game since Detroit traded away star receiver Golden Tate, and Jones again looked like an afterthought in the passing game. With the recently-signed Bruce Ellington a significant threat to steal playing time sooner rather than later, Jones' fantasy stock is returning to the minimal levels it was at while Tate was still with the team. As a result, Jones can safely be dropped in the vast majority of fantasy formats.