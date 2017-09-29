With Kenny Golladay (hamstring) uncertain, Jones could handle an expanded role Sunday in Minnesota, Mike Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Golladay missed practice Thursday and Friday, seemingly putting him on the wrong side of questionable. Jones only played 21-to-27 percent of the offensive snaps in Detroit's first three games, but he could push for two-thirds or even three-quarters if Golladay is out. Given that Jones often works from the slot, Golden Tate could spend more time outside if Golladay sits. Jones is only worth a look in deep PPR formats.