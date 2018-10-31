Lions' TJ Jones: Could get more work sans Tate
Jones and Brandon Powell are both viable candidates to replace Golden Tate after the 30-year-old slot receiver was traded to Philadelphia on Tuesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Jones did solid work while sharing the No. 3 wideout role with Kenny Golladay last season, catching 30 of 49 targets for 399 yards and a touchdown. The 26-year-old has spent enough time in Detroit to become acclimated with each of the three receiver spots in the offense, whereas Powell -- an undrafted rookie out of Florida -- has been groomed specifically for slot work. The situation could end up working in Powell's favor, especially after Jones was a healthy scratch for Sunday's 28-14 loss to Seattle. Regardless, it's hard to imagine either player drawing more than a handful of targets per game, as Golladay and Marvin Jones figure to take on some of the volume that previously went to Tate.
