The Lions extended an original-round tender to Jones (shoulder) on Wednesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

If another organization inks Jones, a 2014 sixth-rounder, to a contract and the Lions refuse to match it, the latter will receive a sixth-round pick as compensation. There may be some interest on the open market due to his performance in 2017. Prior to sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury Week 15, Jones was in the midst of his most productive year as a pro, totaling 30 catches (on 49 targets) for 399 yards and one touchdown. Because he required surgery, though, his future will depend on his ability to pass muster in a physical.