Jones (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

The Lions haven't offered word on the severity of the shoulder injury Jones sustained in the Week 15 win over the Bears, but it was apparently a significant enough of a setback to prevent the wideout from playing again this season. Jones, who had seen his snaps decline in recent weeks with rookie Kenny Golladay returning to full strength, will finish the 2017 campaign with 30 receptions for 399 yards and a touchdown across 14 outings.